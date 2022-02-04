According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, James Harden doesn't have any more good years left in the tank and it's only a matter of time before people start saying he's washed.

The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble right now. Once again, the roster with the most offensive talent in the NBA has hit a bit of a roadblock, going 3-7 in their past 10 games and struggling to find any consistency without Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play in road games and Steve Nash has had to shift his lineups constantly. Also, some of their big-name players like Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin haven't even been a part of the rotation as of late.

Notably, James Harden has had to shoulder a big offensive load during this stretch, and he looks far from satisfied with the way they're playing and the lack of consistency they've shown thus far.

Harden Is Frustrated In Brooklyn, Says They Need To Be More Consistent

"I think we've done too much talking," Harden said after his team's fifth straight loss, per ESPN. "It's just, we got to go out there and do it, and do it consistently. We have times when we're great, and we have times when we're really bad. We just got to find some consistency throughout the course of games more times than not."

When asked about why they haven't been able to play consistent basketball, Harden didn't directly address Kyrie Irving's situation but pretty much implied that it had a lot to do with their struggles:

"You know just as good as I do," Harden replied. "We just got a lot of different things internally -- lineups, we haven't had no continuity yet. So it's just one of those things where you got to keep going. There's nothing else to do but keep going, keep pushing forward."

NBA News: Bobby Marks Says James Harden Will Be Washed In Two Years

However, some claim that Harden should also be to blame for his team's poor performances. Bobby Marks of ESPN even went as far as to say that it's just a matter of time before people start saying he's washed:

"Two years from now, we will be talking about James Harden the way we talk about John Wall and Russell Westbrook," Marks said on The Lowe Post. "I’m going to go a step further; if you watch James Harden play now, he’s a better shooting version of Russell Westbrook."

Harden just got another All-Star nod and ranks among the league's leaders in assists per game but he's failed to lead the team sans Durant. Hopefully, KD will be back soon enough to try and straighten the ship before it's too late... again.