Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown didn't care for Draymond Green's comments about him and the NBA Finals. Check out what the young guard had to say about it.

Draymond Green has always been a relentless trash-talker. But ever since the Golden State Warriors won their latest NBA Championship, the former Defensive Player of the Year has taken things up a notch.

Green has fired shots and bold takes left and right. He's on top of the world right now as one of the active players with the most rings in the league right now. But some of his comments have rubbed people the wrong way.

Draymond wasn't exactly at his best early in the NBA Finals. But he still took multiple shots at the Boston Celtics during those games. More recently, he even said that he 'took Jaylen Brown's heart out'.

NBA News: Draymond Green Says He Took Jaylen Brown's Heart Out In The NBA Finals

"When Jaylen Brown went in the media and said, ‘He tried and pulled my shorts down,’ I knew I took his heart," the Warriors star told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on The Old Man and the Three. "I knew I took his heart. And not that I’ll have it next year. I gotta regain it next year and the next time we play them, but I knew for the rest of that series, I had him.

"Because you know you’re standing over me and you gotta go to the media and say, ‘He was trying to pull my shorts down.’ Like come on, bro, you’re standing over me," Green added.

Brown Fires Back At Green, Says He's Gone Crazy

Needless to say, Brown didn't seem to care about those comments at all. He didn't hesitate to take to Twitter and call Green out, stating that he's talking way too crazy since he started that podcast:

"You can say whatever when (sic) you win (Corny). Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind... you could never," Brown said on Twitter.

Green claims to be the face of 'New Media' and his podcast has been a massive success. Clearly, he's taking it way too seriously. But he must beware of talking a little out of his head, as he'll still have to face all those teams again next season.