Load management has become a major issue in today’s NBA. The players take games off to restore their bodies, and while it makes sense to some, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum doesn’t feel that way.

Tatum, like great players such as Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan,don’t believe in load management. They don’t want to take a single play off, as they know the fans are there to watch them play.

That became evident in a now-viral video showing the Celtics star trying to motivate some young hoopers in attendance at a camp, letting them know that they must ever take a game for granted.

Jayson Tatum Goes Viral With Inspirational Speech

“I don’t decide, ‘We playing the Hornets tonight, I’m a chill.’ I only get to go to Charlotte two times a year. Somebody paid they money to come watch me play,” Tatum said.

“Like, not trying to be arrogant, there’s a bunch of kids in there in my shoes and my jersey,” added Tatum. “Just because we playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday and ain’t nobody f*g watching, I’m like ‘Oh, I’m chilling tonight.’ That’s not what the great players, the best players do.”

Unfortunately, not many players feel like Tatum today. They rather sit a couple of games out and play for a little longer, as if the dozens of millions they make weren’t incentive enough to be on the floor.