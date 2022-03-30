Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Thursday at Vivint Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Utah Jazz will face Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 192nd regular-season game. Expectedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 113 direct duels to this day, while the Utah Jazz have celebrated a triumph in 78 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 16, 2022, and it ended in a 106-101 win for the Lakers at home in Los Angeles. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Utah Jazz have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have failed to register at least one win (LLLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged victorious once in their last five matches (LWLLL).

The Jazz currently sit in fifth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.592. While the Warriors are placed six positions below them, in 11th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.413. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 29, 1974, and it ended in a 127-122 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Thursday, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Jazz's position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.