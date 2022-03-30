Given how he's been unable to stay on the court this season, the Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly explore the trade market for Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers are at serious risk of not even making the play-in tournament. They look far from a playoff team and have been the biggest disappointment in the NBA this season.

Anthony Davis' health— or lack thereof— has been a major reason behind the Lakers' struggles. He's been barely able to play this season and he's looked quite limited even when he's been on the floor.

Given his history with injuries and considering the fact that their title window is closing as LeBron James keeps getting older, it now seems like they could consider exploring the trade market for Davis.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Look To Trade Anthony Davis

"The Los Angeles Lakers will keep their options open to improve the roster in the offseason, which includes potentially trading Anthony Davis, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst predicted Tuesday on Get Up: 'I think it will be something that's discussed,' Windhorst said of a Davis trade," read a story by Bleacher Report.

Davis Laments Not Making The Most Of LeBron's Presence

Davis recently talked about his desire to make the most of LeBron while he's still with the Lakers, stating how sorry he is for not being able to stay on the court and contribute this season:

"We don't know how long he has left in this league," Davis told ESPN. "Phenomenal player, future Hall of Famer, and to be able to play alongside him, you want to take advantage of it. We did the first year. Last year we both were banged up, and then this year, it's [injuries] again but more so me. So every day it's closing. That's another frustrating part. A lot of guys don't get to play with talent like that. I have the opportunity to do so. ... I want to take advantage of that time.

"He has another year left with the Lakers ... and then who knows?" Davis added. "I don't know what he's going to do. So we got this year and next year to try to take advantage of that and get another ring out of it."

Davis is a unique player and a sure candidate to make the Hall of Fame, yet his never-ending injury woes have always been a huge concern for him and his team. Now, whether the Lakers will move on from him or not remains to be seen.