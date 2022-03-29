Even though the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes and big plans for Talen Horton-Tucker, it seems like the rest of the league isn't as optimistic.

Not so long ago, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to hold on to Talen Horton-Tucker at all costs, even if that meant failing to land a star. Now, no one around the NBA seems to be too interested in him.

Horton-Tucker seemed poised for a breakout year with the purple and gold. He had shown glimpses of a smooth offensive game and ability to score nearly at will, yet he's failed to be a consistent contributor.

The Lakers even tried to move him ahead of the deadline but the league-wide interest in him wasn't as high as it was the prior campaign. Apparently, the word around the league is that he's just a 'bad contract' now.

NBA Rumors: NBA Executives Aren't Impressed By Talen Horton-Tucker

"League insiders have indicated that Talen Horton-Tucker and perhaps the team’s 2027 first-round pick are on the table at the deadline," reported Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "But my sources tell me the appetite for Horton-Tucker is low, with one experienced league source even calling the 21-year-old a player with a 'bad contract.'"

"The Lakers owe THT $10.3 million next season before he has a player option for $11 million in 2023-24," Woike added. "Attempts to try and use their assets to jar someone like Jerami Grant loose from Detroit can’t work, meaning the Lakers’ need for two-way players has to be met with lesser talent."

Some Think He Could Still Break Out, But His Contract Situation Doesn't Help

THT is still quite young and could turn out to be a solid player. Then again, his contract situation puts teams trying to trade for him in a bad position, as he could simply choose to leave in free agency:

"Compounding matters, Horton-Tucker's deal includes a player option for 2023-24. The Lakers passed on the opportunity to trade him (with Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schroder) before the 2020 deadline to the Toronto Raptors for Kyle Lowry. The market wasn't as generous in February," reported Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report.

"He may be great in four or five years, but he's not right now," a Western Conference executive said. "If we trade for him and he blows up, he'll just opt out and hit free agency in 2023. We'd have no control over his contract."

Throughout the season, Horton-Tucker has averaged 9.3 points to go along with 3.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game. And while he might still be good somewhere in the future, he's just not worth the risk right now.