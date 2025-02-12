Joe Lacob is much more than the owner of Stephen Curry’s team, the Golden State Warriors; he is a visionary who has managed to transform a sports franchise into a successful empire, both on and off the court.

With a fortune of over a billion dollars, his rise to power was no accident, but rather a blend of intuition, ambition and, of course, a touch of boldness. His business acumen was clear from the very first minute.

From his entry into the world of venture capital to his strategies that led the popular and winning NBA team to the top, the entrepreneur has proven that the real game is not only played on basketball courts.

What is Joe Lacob’s net worth?

As of February 2025, Joe Lacob’s net worth is estimated at $2.1 billion, placing him at #1,638 on the global billionaire list, according to sources like Forbes. His path has been filled with successes, which are reflected in his fortune.

Owner Joe Lacob of the Golden State Warriors waves to fans during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022. (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He is primarily known as the majority owner of the Golden State Warriors, a team he has led to the top, among other league teams, since acquiring it in 2010, winning multiple NBA championships.

In addition to his role with Stephen Curry‘s team, he is a partner at the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he has been involved in numerous investments across various sectors, contributing to his substantial wealth.

His financial success is also reflected in the impressive valuation of the Warriors. In 2022, Forbes estimated the team’s value at $7 billion, making it the most valuable National Basketball Association team at the time.

Joe Lacob’s real estate holdings

Joe Lacob has made several notable real estate investments, particularly in California’s luxury market. In September 2019, he bought an impressive beachfront home in Malibu for $29 million.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob speaks to Stephen Curry #30 during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 05, 2019. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

His primary residence is a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Atherton, California, which he acquired in 2007 for $19.8 million. It is located just a few streets away from the $100 million estate of Jan Koum, founder of WhatsApp.

Interestingly, Lacob and Koum bought homes in Malibu around the same time, although Koum’s property was significantly more expensive, valued at $125 million, as reported by sources like Celebrity Net Worth.

In August 2024, he decided to list his Malibu property for $44 million, reflecting the increasing value of his high-end real estate investments, showcasing his preference for strategic locations.