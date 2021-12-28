Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most talented players in the NBA and it's not even close. However, given how poorly the Minnesota Timberwolves have fared since he made it to the league, he doesn't have much of a reputation as a winner around his colleagues.

Some NBA players simply don't seem to like KAT. They've constantly taken shots at him, calling him soft, and recalling his incidents with Jimmy Butler. Towns, while unfazed by this, isn't likely to come back from that any time soon.

For whatever reason, some of his peers don't seem to like him at all. That's why it wasn't much of a surprise to see big stars of the game calling him out for talking about Russell Westbrook and how much he cares about stats.

Karl-Anthony Towns Says Russell Westbrook Chases Stats

“He definitely gets stats. He chases stats. I think he’s a helluva player though," Towns said on a now-viral video. "You know how hard it is to get a triple-double… and he plays hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much. Trust your teammates, move around a little bit. He’s a helluva player bro."

Draymond Green Claps Back At Towns

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green didn't seem to care about Towns' comments and recalled one time his team was beating the Timberwolves by 20 points and he was still out there chasing stats with a couple of minutes left in the game:

“I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves a** and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go. Come on man. Stop talking to people about the 'bros' and yelling this is a 'brotherhood,'" Green wrote.

Joel Embiid Chimes In, Takes A Massive Shot At KAT

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid also made the most of the chance to take yet another shot at him. While not addressing his comments on Westbrook directly, Embiid let him know that he has yet to prove himself in the league and that's why other players don't respect him:

"Imagine talking after a 20 pts loss. You hate to see it lmao. Go ahead using that pic of me caring about losing in the 2nd round OF THE PLAYOFFS. Oh wait, you've never been there. You don't know what is like. No (Cap) boy finally won 3 games and he's talking and I know you ain't talking. You've been a p*ssy your whole life. That's why you were treated like a b*tch boy by you know who. I ain't gonna put out your business by I got the facts about you. Don't get it twisted, I OWN YOU," Embiid commented.

Towns is one of the best big men in the league. Offensively, he can do it all. Defensively, he's got the potential to also be very good, but his character has often been in question. Now, he's got a prime opportunity to silence his critics once and for all.