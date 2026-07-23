NY Rangers skating on thin ice as Vladislav Gavrikov reportedly loses patience

The New York Rangers signed Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract last year, but it may matter little. Amid speculation that the defenseman has gotten cold feet about joining the Rangers, a report indicates Gavrikov could ask out of the organization if the tide doesn’t turn during the 2026-27 NHL season.

It may seem sudden or premature, but Gavrikov may not want to waste time on a non-contending team with his 31st birthday coming midway through the upcoming campaign. Gavrikov could still be rushing into a decision, but perhaps he’s seen all he needs to make up his mind about the way things are run in New York. Although he’s locked to the Rangers through 2032, he may be in a new NHL organization before next summer.

“There are still whispers that Gavrikov is not super happy with the direction of the Rangers,” Arthur Staple said on Rangers Recon podcast. “If things go bad, is he going to be a guy in Drury’s office saying ‘I think I’d like to go somewhere else’ in year two of a seven-year deal?”

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Gavrikov’s trade clause

In the event Gavrikov asks out of New York, the Rangers’ front office would have a lot to take into account. According to reports, the Rangers may be giving Chris Drury two more seasons of leeway, but a trade request from Gavrikov—whom Drury signed to a seven-year deal—could change everything.

Gavrikov at 2026 Winter Classic.

Not only did Drury commit to paying Gavrikov $18 million in total salary through the first two years of his deal, but he also gave him a full no-movement clause (NMC). If Gavrikov requests a trade, he would be in full control of where he goes next. As for what would be up to them, the Blueshirts could only hang on to the blueliner and watch a $7 million cap hit go to waste.

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Clearly, Drury must hope there’s no fire behind the smoke and that rumors about Gavrikov’s growing frustration aren’t as serious as they’re being portrayed. Otherwise, it would be yet another front-office decision that blows up in New York’s face.

NY Rangers’ defensive depth

The Rangers did a good job addressing one of their biggest concerns this offseason. New York traded for Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi, drafted Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and bought itself time by settling with Braden Schneider on a one-year deal.

It cost the Rangers Vincent Trocheck and a conditional 2030 first-round pick (top-10 protected), but it may all be worth it. That hinges entirely on how the Blueshirts perform next season. That’s usually how it goes. No one judges offseason moves based on first impressions in the summer. Their true impact is measured over the course of the season.

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For the Rangers, the stakes are high. If they go off the rails like they did last year, Gavrikov may ask out, and who knows where the domino effect would stop. The speculation surrounding Adam Fox’s future would once again dominate the headlines, and perhaps the hometown player would finally walk into Drury’s office, knock on the door, and ask for a trade out of Manhattan.

New York set for crucial season

After the season New York has been through, some might say the only way is up. But that’s only a figure of speech, and the Rangers know things can always get worse. Winning usually fixes everything in sports, and in the City That Never Sleeps, it’s the ultimate medicine.