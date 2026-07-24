LeBron James reportedly gets lone coach message from Nick Nurse before signing with the 76ers

It is revealed that Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse is the only coach who contacted LeBron James, finalizing his move for the upcoming NBA season.

The LeBron James free agency saga has finally reached its conclusion, as the superstar joins the Philadelphia 76ers—a team featuring a promising projected lineup and immediate NBA championship potential. James explained his decision to join Philadelphia, while it was revealed that Nick Nurse was the only head coach to contact him during the process.

According to Shams Charania, the only head coach James spoke with during this three-week process was Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, who was a key piece to close the agreement.

Adding a surprising twist to the historical moment, James’ 2026 free agency decision on July 24 landed directly on Nurse‘s birthday (July 24, 1967), providing a fun coincidence to wrap up the lengthy process.

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The 76ers as championship contenders

With the 76ers now boasting a starting lineup and roster that looks ready-made to be a legitimate NBA title contender in 2026-27, the squad will become an immediate favorite to win the championship. The addition of James comes after the Sixers also acquired star guard Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, completing the second of two massive offseason moves.

LeBron James is officially joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN, the contract linking James to the Pennsylvania franchise will be a two-year deal worth $8 million. Philadelphia becomes the fourth team of his career following stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. After the first year, James will have the option to fulfill the second year or become an unrestricted free agent.

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LeBron James’ statement

James addressed his decision directly, reflecting on his mindset following the end of the NBA season: “I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I had played my last game. I was honest in that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

James expanded on his thought process during the weeks leading up to his decision: “The last few weeks have been really special. I’ve never been able to have no idea what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had a few incredible months with everyone I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I’m not going for the money. I’m not going for family. Why am I really playing right now?

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to push myself. I still want to compete, win, and have a chance to feel the thrill of victory, another championship. I believe I can help turn the Philadelphia 76ers into a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fanbase and start this incredible journey once again.”