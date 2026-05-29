Donovan Mitchell addresses his future with the Cavs, including the possibility of never winning a ring

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell revealed how he felt after being swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, looking ahead to the future with the franchise.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a disappointing end to their NBA postseason after being swept by the New York Knicks 4-0, as more was expected from Donovan Mitchell‘s team, which, despite the great performances he had, was not enough.

It’s been hard for Mitchell to move past the feeling of disappointment. Even with all the talent in the world, the Cavaliers couldn’t pull through. The worst part is, they couldn’t even win a single game when it mattered the most, and it’s something that will stick with the seven-time NBA All-Star throughout the summer.

“It was very painful, the ending. To go out like that. You try to put on a smile and try to move past it,” said Mitchell, via Andscape. “They beat us, swept us, so I don’t want to diminish that, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance, ’cause we didn’t have any business. But it’ll take a little while, it’ll take a little bit. I think the worst part about it is just like the sweeps, like, we had an opportunity, right? And we were just right there.”

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Will he win a ring with the Cavs?

Despite the trade rumors surrounding Donovan Mitchell, he insists that his loyalty lies with the Cavs. With only two years and $103 million remaining on his contract, including a $53.8 million player option, he is an attractive target for a potential trade, but neither Mitchell nor the Cavs are ready for a separation.

Donovan Mitchell of Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I feel like this has been a consistent theme every single season I’ve been here,” Mitchell said. “I love it here, I see growth, I see a runway, I believe, I’ve made Cleveland home. Outside of just basketball, I don’t wanna go… We may win a ring here. We may never win a ring here. But I’ve won in life.”

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Over eight seasons, he’s only been out of the second round once, and he has yet to actually win a game in the Conference Finals despite career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 45.3% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three. At this point, there’s a real possibility that Mitchell may never lead the Cavs to a title.

Now, the Cavs will try to secure upgrades this offseason to fight and be contenders once again, currently with reports of a potential arrival of Giannis Antetokounmpo in exchange for Evan Mobley, but it seems they are not in favor of that trade.