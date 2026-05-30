Koby Altman hints at clear direction for Donovan Mitchell extension situation

Koby Altman didn’t want to reveal everything, but he spoke about the Cavaliers’ willingness to talk with Donovan Mitchell and a possible extension with the franchise, stating that they know the player wants to stay.

Koby Altman of the Cleveland Cavaliers and president of basketball operations has offered a clear signal on the future of Donovan Mitchell, suggesting the organization remains aligned with a long-term extension plan. Altman emphasized Mitchell’s commitment to Cleveland and made it clear there has been no internal doubt about his intentions moving forward.

Koby Altman addressed the situation during a recent Q&A with reporters, responding directly to questions about a potential extension. “Understand the question. All I can tell you is Donovan has been steadfast in how much he loves it here. There hasn’t been any question of will he be here or does he want to be here.”

Altman continued, reinforcing the organization’s confidence in the star guard’s mindset. “I think the bigger question, is the one that’s been answered, is does he want to be here and does he want to be here long term, and I think he’s answered that.” The tone reflected stability around one of Cleveland’s most important roster decisions.

Advertisement

Mitchell and Cleveland’s long-term window

Mitchell has once again been the centerpiece of Cleveland’s offense this NBA season, delivering consistent scoring and leadership throughout the regular season while keeping the Cavaliers firmly in the Eastern Conference mix. His ability to create late-game offense has remained one of the team’s most reliable strengths.

"Going home–literally going home to my house–is tough…



I have to see the team that beat us



Watch the fanatics



Live around the fanatics



Order my favorite sandwich and the person behind the counter's a fanatic…



It's going to be a long summer"



– New Yorker Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/bCGTNPYhGw — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 30, 2026

From a roster-building standpoint, keeping Mitchell would solidify the Cavaliers’ identity around a proven playoff-level scorer who already fits within the system. The front office views him as a player who can anchor both the present and future, especially alongside the team’s existing core pieces.

Advertisement

On May 25, Mitchell was already clear about where he stands regarding his future, saying, “I love it here. I don’t know how else to say it, but I love it here. We have unfinished business. This city deserves a ring and we’re just gonna keep going.” James Harden also added that he wants to be back in Cleveland, further fueling speculation around the team’s evolving long-term plans.