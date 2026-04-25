Kevin Durant injury update: Ime Udoka provides a concerning status for Game 4 vs Lakers

The Houston Rockets probably suffered the toughest loss of the NBA playoffs series against the Los Angeles Lakers at home at the Toyota Center, and many pointed to the absence of their primary scoring option, Kevin Durant, who was once again out in Game 3. Ime Udoka spoke about the situation.

Udoka spoke to the media during the team press conference on Saturday, per reporter Vanessa Richardson. “Ime Udoka says Kevin Durant is receiving around the clock treatment for his ankle. Udoka says last night during the game, Durant was receiving treatment which included running on an underwater treadmill,” Richardson wrote.

Durant only took part in Game 2 of the playoff series, missing Games 1 and 3 due to injury. This created a significant hole in the Rockets’ offense, which relied on Durant to be their most reliable scorer. As a result, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. took on more responsibilities, but they did not deliver.

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The Rockets’ situation reflected in Game 3

Here, both sides were seen, a Rockets team trying to be led by Sengun, but it was not enough to do it in a playoff series; it felt like a deja vu of last year’s NBA series when they were eliminated by the Warriors with Curry making plays.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Rockets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2026.

Now it was something similar: a 41-year-old veteran was completely on fire without Doncic and Reaves, carrying the team on his back to push them forward and even hitting a clutch shot that sent the game to overtime.

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Good numbers, but not decisive

Shot accuracy and ball movement made the difference throughout Game 3. The Lakers prevailed in both categories as they made 48% of their total shots, including 41% from downtown, and created 28 assists. It was not the same for the Rockets as they only converted 41% of their total chances, including 28% from deep, and recorded 21 assists.

Four players scored in double digits for Houston in the loss. Alperen Sengun led the team with 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 15-27 from the field, including 1-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-3 from the free throw line. Amen Thompson followed with 26 points and 11 rebounds, Jabari Smith Jr. had 24 points and six rebounds, while Reed Sheppard added 17 points and seven assists.