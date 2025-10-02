Rockets’ HC Ime Udoka raises one concern about projected starting lineup for upcoming season

The Houston Rockets have generated significant buzz leading into the upcoming NBA season. The recent acquisitions have both fans and analysts speculating about their potential impact at the start of the season, and head coach Ime Udoka has expressed some concerns regarding the starting lineup.

In response to inquiries about the lineup adjustments necessitated by Fred VanVleet’s challenging injury, Udoka disclosed that he has earmarked four players as starters for the new season. However, he remains uncertain about which player will fill the fifth starting spot for the Rockets.

“For the most part, we have four guys penciled in, and we’ll figure out what to do with the fifth,” Udoka told the media, addressing both the upcoming season and fans’ high expectations for a strong performance, especially after the mixed feelings that linger from last season.

With Kevin Durant poised to make his Rockets debut in the opening game of the regular season, Udoka faces the challenge of selecting from a roster brimming with talent. The decision regarding the fifth starter remains a critical one as he evaluates the strengths of his available players.

The projected starting five for the Rockets

The Rockets’ head coach, Udoka, has been forthcoming about four of the players who will start in the regular season lineup. However, there remains anticipation over who the fifth starter will be, as this decision could be pivotal in helping the team secure a coveted playoff spot.

With a blend of seasoned expertise and youthful exuberance, the Rockets boast Kevin Durant’s veteran prowess, the dynamic energy of rookie Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr.’s versatile skill set.

Additionally, either Alperen Sengun or Steven Adams is expected to provide stability in the center position. These players effectively fill 80% of the starting lineup, leaving the door open for the remaining spot, which could be filled by either Tari Eason or Josh Okogie.

Rockets’ preseason games to solve this situation

The sense of uncertainty surrounding the Rockets’ lineup will potentially be clarified during the preseason. Their upcoming matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Utah Jazz will serve as a proving ground, allowing the coaching staff to assess and finalize the most effective starting five for the challenges ahead.

