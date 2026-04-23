Warriors and Steve Kerr do not feel pressure to decide their future together after play-in elimination

The Golden State Warriors, following their elimination in the play-in against the Phoenix Suns, have been left in a position of uncertainty regarding what to expect for the next NBA season, and one of the biggest questions is the continuity of Steve Kerr, although for now, there will be no resolution.

According to Anthony Slater, Steve Kerr has made no decision yet regarding his future coaching the Golden State Warriors, and both sides do not expect to reach a firm determination until next week at the earliest. “It’s April,” one team source said. “We don’t need to rush.”

And that is fine, allowing time to clear the mind and think carefully about what could be one of the most difficult decisions of his life due to everything he has experienced with the Warriors, and it could also mark the end of an era that may define the final chapter for another star like Draymond Green.

Advertisement

The last time Kerr and the Warriors reached an agreement

It has been a considerable amount of time since the last time the Warriors and Steve Kerr had to sit down to decide their future together from a contractual standpoint. Notably, 2024 was the last time Coach Kerr and the Warriors agreed to a deal.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.

It was a two-year contract worth 35 million. Reportedly, the Golden State Warriors management would like Coach Kerr to stay on a multi-year commitment.

Advertisement

This likely means that he might only exit the Warriors system at the same time as Curry and Green, or even be the one who kickstarts their post-dynasty rebuild.

Regardless, Coach Kerr knows himself better than anyone. He will be able to make a smart decision soon, and Warriors fans know better than to doubt him. After all, he led them to four Larry O’Brien trophies in the NBA.