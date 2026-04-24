Is Austin Reaves playing tonight for Lakers vs Rockets in Game 3 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Austin Reaves is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets due to a Grade 2 oblique strain, leaving his availability uncertain ahead of tip-off, which is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET.

He has missed the entire postseason so far after suffering the injury on April 2, but his recent upgrade signals progress in his recovery. The guard has already returned to on-court work and is advancing through his rehab.

His situation has become one of the key storylines in the series, especially with the Lakers holding a 2–0 lead despite being without him. As Game 3 approaches, a final decision is expected closer to tip-off, depending on how he responds.

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What is Austin Reaves’ injury?

Austin Reaves is dealing with a Grade 2 left oblique strain, an injury that has sidelined him since early April and ruled him out for the start of the playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers. It affects the abdominal muscles.

Austin Reaves looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets in 2026 (Source: Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

He suffered the injury on April 2 during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when he experienced discomfort in his midsection and later underwent imaging that confirmed the severity of the strain.

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Because oblique injuries are particularly sensitive and easy to aggravate, the Lakers have taken a cautious approach, keeping him sidelined through the early playoff games to avoid any setbacks during a critical stretch of the season.

When could Austin Reaves return to play?

Austin Reaves could return within a 4–6 week recovery window, with recent updates indicating he may be close to a comeback depending on his progress in final rehab stages.

He has already been cleared for on-court activities and is progressing through basketball-specific work, including half-court and full-court drills. Reports suggest he could rejoin the lineup within 7–10 days if he continues responding well.

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He has been upgraded to “questionable” for Game 3, which signals that a return is imminent, though the final decision will depend on how he feels during pregame warmups. The team is balancing urgency with caution.

How has Austin Reaves performed this season with the Lakers?

Austin Reaves has been one of the standout performers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025–26 season, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game—career-best numbers across the board.

He emerged as the team’s second-leading scorer and a primary playmaker, significantly increasing his offensive responsibility and consistency throughout the season. His ability to create his own shot, facilitate offense and deliver in clutch moments made him a central piece in the system.

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Among his highlights, he recorded a career-high 51-point game and multiple standout performances early in the season, further cementing his rise as one of the league’s most improved guards.

His absence in the playoffs has only reinforced his importance, as LeBron James‘ team has had to rely on role players and veteran leadership to compensate for the missing production in the backcourt.