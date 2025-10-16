Trending topics:
NBA

Kevin Durant shares bold perspective on LeBron James’ reaction to James Harden’s trade to the Rockets

Kevin Durant enjoyed a fruitful partnership with James Harden during their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After Harden's trade to the Houston Rockets, Durant notably delivered a bold message concerning LeBron James' reaction to the move.

By Santiago Tovar

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on.

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets have finalized a deal for the upcoming season, sparking high expectations among the fan base. This move echoes a significant moment over a decade ago when James Harden departed the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Rockets. Interestingly, Durant has disclosed that LeBron James was among those pleased with the development.

In the Netflix documentary “Starting 5,” Durant was interviewed about Harden‘s transition from OKC to the Rockets, as he prepares to embark on his inaugural season with Houston. “They were thrilled that me, Russ, and James were not all on the same team anymore,” Durant commented.

“LeBron was so incredibly happy we weren’t together anymore because we were posing such a challenge,” Durant noted, recalling LeBron‘s social media congratulations on Harden’s trade. At the time, the Thunder were delivering an exceptional performance in the league.

Advertisement

Some analysts suggested that Oklahoma City lost its golden opportunity to clinch an NBA championship with Harden’s departure, a sentiment that’s hard to ignore considering OKC’s formidable performance during Harden’s tenure.

OKC&#039;s players talking

James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins and Russell Westbrook in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Advertisement

Durant reflects on the Suns’ attempt to trade him

Reflecting on his days with OKC, Durant also recounted an episode from last season when the Phoenix Suns contemplated trading him to the Golden State Warriors. In the Netflix documentary, he strongly voiced his dissatisfaction with the Suns’ front office over this issue.

Not Kevin Durant: Carmelo Anthony selects Houston Rockets player as top MVP candidate for next season

see also

Not Kevin Durant: Carmelo Anthony selects Houston Rockets player as top MVP candidate for next season

“No way they’re pulling this behind my back,” Durant stated emphatically, expressing his displeasure with the potential move. The situation brought back memories of when OKC attempted to trade Harden, which he opposed due to his flourishing career at the time.

Advertisement

As the landscape shifts, Durant’s current journey diverges from past experiences, with his former teammates now making their mark on different franchises. With renewed vigor, the Rockets star is setting his sights on securing another NBA championship.

Survey

Could the Oklahoma City Thunder have secured an NBA championship had James Harden not been traded to the Houston Rockets?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Nikola Jokic playing tonight in Clippers vs Nuggets NBA preseason game?
NBA

Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Nikola Jokic playing tonight in Clippers vs Nuggets NBA preseason game?

Clippers’ James Harden reveals his all-time starting five from former teammates
NBA

Clippers’ James Harden reveals his all-time starting five from former teammates

Four-time NBA All-Star names the next American player he believes will win MVP after James Harden
NBA

Four-time NBA All-Star names the next American player he believes will win MVP after James Harden

Rockets’ Kevin Durant defends one of his teammates on social media after criticism over a recent fight
NBA

Rockets’ Kevin Durant defends one of his teammates on social media after criticism over a recent fight

Better Collective Logo