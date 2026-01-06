Is Victor Wembanyama playing today, January 6, for Spurs vs Grizzlies?

The San Antonio Spurs (25-10) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (15-20) at FedExForum tonight in NBA regular season action, and the major storyline for the visiting side is the potential return of Victor Wembanyama.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Spurs have listed Wembanyama as questionable due to a left knee bone bruise for tonight’s matchup in Memphis.

While Wembanyama participated in five-on-five drills during practice and traveled with the team, his status remains day-to-day. A final determination on whether he plays is expected to be a game-time decision.

Wembanyama has been sidelined since suffering a left knee hyperextension during a New Year’s Eve victory over the Knicks, missing the team’s last two games. With a high-profile matchup against the Lakers looming next, the Spurs are weighing whether to rest the Frenchman tonight to ensure he is fully recovered.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs. (Getty Images)

The Spurs fared well without their main star

There is no doubt about the impact Victor Wembanyama has on the floor when he’s healthy. The Frenchman is averaging team highs with 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in under 30 minutes per contest, while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

However, his teammates have managed to maintain a high level of play, ensuring that his absence has been remarkably manageable. Wembanyama has missed 14 games so far this season, yet the Spurs have achieved an impressive 10-4 record without their star on the court.

Injury report for both teams

The San Antonio Spurs enter tonight’s matchup with a relatively healthy roster. Only Devin Vassell (left adductor strain) has been officially ruled out, while Victor Wembanyama could join him on the sidelines depending on how his injury evolves before tip-off.

Conversely, the Memphis Grizzlies are facing a much more difficult situation. The home side has six players already confirmed as out: Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke, Cedric Coward, Ty Jerome, and John Konchar are all unavailable for tonight. Furthermore, franchise star Ja Morant is listed as questionable, along with Vince Williams Jr.

