Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Lineups for Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals

The Madrid Derby takes center stage this evening at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face off today in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals. Both teams are vying for a spot in the highly anticipated final against Barcelona, who crushed Athletic Club 5-0 yesterday.

Atletico Madrid enter the match seeking consistency. Currently fourth in LaLiga with 38 points, Diego Simeone’s squad trails league leaders Barcelona by 11. It recently saw a four-game winning streak snapped following a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

On the other side, Real Madrid arrive in high spirits. Under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos are coming off a 5-1 thrashing of Real Betis, marking their fourth consecutive victory. They currently sit second in the LaLiga standings with 45 points, just four behind Barcelona. Follow Atletico vs Real Madrid with us for live updates!

Atletico Madrid probable lineup

Simeone will be forced to shuffle his deck as defender Clement Lenglet and midfielder Nicolas Gonzalez have both been ruled out due to injury. However, the return of Jose Maria Gimenez to the squad provides a significant defensive boost.

Jose Maria Gimenez of Atletico Madrid. (Getty Images)

Projected Atletico Madrid XI to face Real Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Conor Gallagher, Koke, Alex Baena; Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez.

Real Madrid probable lineup

The biggest headline for Real Madrid is the absence of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, who is sidelined with a knee sprain. In his absence, young standout Gonzalo Garcia will start following his recent hat-trick against Betis. Defensively, Dean Huijsen returns to the fold and is expected to feature after overcoming a recent injury.

Projected Real Madrid lineup against Atletico Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr.