Kevin Durant surprisingly snubs Warriors' Stephen Curry in a stunning starting five revelation

Kevin Durant #7 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react after winning against Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.
© Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesKevin Durant #7 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react after winning against Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kevin Durant, star of the Phoenix Suns, recently shared his ideal quintet of current players in a 2K game, where he surprisingly excluded NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Durant has had the opportunity to play with several exceptional players throughout his career. However, his ideal quintet reflects his preference for players with outstanding offensive and defensive skills.

Kevin Durant‘s decision to exclude Curry doesn’t stop there, as Kyrie Irving has also been ignored, generating surprise and debate among fans. Both players have been Durant’s teammates on different teams and are considered some of the best in the NBA.

During a live broadcast with Sauce Gardner, Durant revealed his selection of players to form his dream team. “I’ll probably go with Luka [Doncic] at that point. Luka, me, LeBron [James], [Joel] Embiid at my 5 because he can shoot the three better. You gotta go with somebody like Klay [Thompson].”

Stephen Curry #4 and Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrate after a basket during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #4 and Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrate after a basket during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Suns’ performance

The Suns, with Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal as stars, had a disappointing season in 2023. The team barely managed to qualify for the playoffs and was eliminated in the first round.

NBA Rumors: After extending Stephen Curry, Warriors doubtful on another star\&#039;s contract

see also

NBA Rumors: After extending Stephen Curry, Warriors doubtful on another star"s contract

The lack of chemistry between the three players and injuries were factors that affected the Suns’ performance. However, the team hopes to improve in the coming season and compete for the championship.

Durant’s motivation

Kevin Durant has used his experience at the Olympics as motivation for the upcoming season. Playing alongside Stephen Curry and LeBron James has reminded him of his ability to compete at the highest level.

The Suns hope Durant can translate that motivation to the court and lead the team to success. With a talented roster and an experienced coach, the Suns have the tools to compete for the title.

