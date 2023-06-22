Khris Middleton has been crucial for the Milwaukee Bucks. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, the franchise finally conquered their second NBA championship and the first one in almost five decades.

Middleton was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and, just one year later, he was traded to the Bucks. That same season, Milwaukee recruited Antetokounmpo and the rest is history. They became one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

However, the future of Khris Middleton with the Bucks is uncertain as his contract is set to expire. The New York Knicks have been rumored to be interested and even the Lakers with LeBron James. An important decision has been made.

Khris Middleton set to become a free agent

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Khris Middleton has declined his $40.4 million player option in order to become a free agent. Now, the big question if he’ll ask for a new deal with the Bucks or another team might knock on the door.

All signs point out to a long-term deal with Milwaukee. Middleton could be looking at least for a four-year contract around $130 million. Of course, there have been rumors about Lakers or Knicks.

However, if he wants another championship, the Bucks will remain a contender in the East even with a new head coach. Adrian Griffin took over after Mike Budenholzer was fired.

It’s important to remember that Khris Middleton is 31-years old and this could be the last big contract of his professional career. That’s why the move as an unrestricted free agent is logical, but, Milwaukee are not out of the picture at all. Still, who knows if any other big team might tempt him.