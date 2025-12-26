Where to watch Egypt vs South Africa live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt face off against South Africa in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Group B’s headline matchup features Egypt and South Africa, two World Cup–qualified contenders widely expected to battle for the top spot. Both opened the Africa Cup of Nations with wins, as Egypt edged Zimbabwe 2–1 and South Africa claimed a confident 2–1 victory over Angola.

With Mohamed Salah leading the Pharaohs against their toughest test yet, against a South Africa that proved its credentials in the last WC Qualifiers, this clash shapes up as a high-stakes duel between the group’s clear favorites.

When will the Egypt vs South Africa match be played?

Egypt play against South Africa for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Friday, December 26. The action is set to kick off at 10:00 AM (ET).

Egypt vs South Africa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Egypt vs South Africa in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Egypt and South Africa live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.