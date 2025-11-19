Trending topics:
Kyrie Irving reportedly aware of what his future holds with the Mavericks this season

Kyrie Irving has yet to make his regular-season debut due to an injury. However, a recent report has emerged discussing his potential future with the Dallas Mavericks this season.

By Santiago Tovar

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks to the scoreboard.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks to the scoreboard.

Anticipation has been mounting regarding Kyrie Irving‘s potential season debut with the Dallas Mavericks, fueled by reports of his recovery progress. Yet, another report has emerged, suggesting a scenario that fans have been pondering and one that Irving himself might be seriously considering.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Irving has been making significant strides on the court, indicating a possibility of an imminent return from a physical standpoint. However, the predominant discussion surrounding Irving’s comeback seems to center on personal factors that could influence his decision.

Irving has been absent from the court for the last 20 Mavericks games due to a knee injury, diligently working towards his comeback since then. It has now been eight months and counting since he last participated in an NBA game.

While much debate surrounds Irving’s future with the Mavericks, if personal reasons are indeed at play, they may hold considerable weight. Having been a fixture in the NBA since the 2011-12 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 33-year-old still has ample potential longevity in his career.

Irving’s expected comeback

Despite the promising updates on his progress, there remains a degree of uncertainty about Irving’s return to the court and his debut this season with the Mavericks. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears noted that Irving would be ready if the playoffs were currently underway.

see also

“Someone close to him told me if it was the playoffs, he could play right now,” Spears reported on ESPN, as Irving continues to focus on recovering from his challenging knee injury.

Against this backdrop, and the possibility that Irving’s return might not materialize, the Mavericks’ fan base eagerly awaits an official announcement. With the regular season winding down, Dallas is in dire need of positive results.

