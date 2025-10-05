Mavs’ Kyrie Irving makes a concerning statement for fans about his return to the NBA

The Dallas Mavericks have prepared for the upcoming season as best as they can after a 2024–25 NBA campaign to forget, largely due to front-office issues. However, their biggest concern heading into this year is the health of their star guard, Kyrie Irving, who remains sidelined and has not provided a clear statement on his return.

Irving is undoubtedly an integral part of the Mavericks’ rotation. Given how valuable he has been for them, his absence is expected to have a major impact on their performance. While there were early hopes for a quicker comeback—especially after recent training videos offered positive signs—the guard himself recently addressed his recovery timeline.

“There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back,” Irving said during a recent livestream. “So please don’t ask me when I’m coming back. Please don’t badger me with all the questions like, ‘Hey, if you’re healthy by November, what do you think about it?’ Please don’t badger me with any questions, guys. I’m going to be ready when I’m ready. I’m taking the necessary steps to put my best foot forward, and I’m enjoying it.”

The nine-time All-Star also expressed gratitude for the support he has received from fans, appreciating their encouragement during what he called his “down times.” Reflecting on the mental challenges of recovery, Irving said:

Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks lies on the court after suffering an injury.

“And of course, there was doubt. Naturally, I have doubts like everyone else. But I was fueled by the next generation even more because I know when I’m able to show the resilience, the authenticity, the ugly times that go on with rehab or coming back from injury, I feel like that will, in turn, spark the next brain or inspire the next person. Or inspire some of my ACL twins out there, you know, who tore their ACL and dealt with all of the rigors of rehab. So shout out to all you guys.”

When could Irving return?

Earlier reports suggested that the star guard might target a return to action by January 2026, a crucial stretch for the Mavericks as they aim to make an NBA playoff push. However, his latest comments could cast doubt on those plans.

Last season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range. Given his offensive influence and his ability to close out games, his absence will likely be even more significant.

Dallas has attempted to address the situation by adding D’Angelo Russell during the offseason. While he may not have the same impact as Irving, Russell is expected to play a key role in his absence. With Anthony Davis leading the way and rookie Cooper Flagg emerging as a promising talent, the Mavericks are hoping to stay competitive in the playoff race—and that Irving will be able to return before season’s end.

