Kyrie Irving got involved again with an off-court controversy, so he got suspended to play with the Brooklyn Nets. However, he has been laid out the steps toward a possible comeback to an NBA official game.

Kyrie Irving's off-court actions have been in discussion for the past two seasons now. Mainly because the NBA think that he's not the ideal role model for their product. WIth this new situation in place, there's been reports about him being suspended to play with the Brooklyn Nets. However, this isn't a punishment imposed by NBA comissioner Adam Silver.

This sanction is directly coming from Brooklyn Nets' owner Joe Tsai office. In fact, Tsai posted his thoughts about this situation. "I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion." he posted on his Twitter.Then, the NBA issued an statement in which mentions Adam Silver's thoughts on this issue.

"I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie (Irving) in person in the next week to discuss this situation." Finally, Irving posted his apology on his social media. However, the Nets made public Irving's unpaid suspension "until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures".

What does Kyrie Irving need to do to play again with the Brooklyn Nets?

According to the Athletic reporter Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets "series of objective remedial measures" are a six-action list, which Kyrie Irving needs to complete in order to return to play for the Brooklyn Nets. This list contains activities related with awareness of antisemitism, which means hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people.

However, it remains unclear whether Irving agreed to complete this six-action list in order to return. As well as a different sanction from the National Basketball Association. Especially after Adam Silver meets with Kyrie Irving some time this week. In fact, even NBPA president CJ McCollum revealed his thougths about the situation.

"I don't think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn't watch it. I don't think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted & how fast hate can spread & how this can snowball." Also, the Nets won their first two of five games without Irving, raising Kyrie's retirement as a concern to be aware of.