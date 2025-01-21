The Los Angeles Clippers‘ strong run in the NBA regular season came to an end on Monday, following a tough matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine delivered a performance reminiscent of Michael Jordan, leading the Bulls’ offense and leaving the Clippers unable to maintain defensive control. After the game, James Harden addressed the media.

Without Kawhi Leonard, who is still easing back from a knee injury, the Clippers struggled to find their rhythm on the court. Despite Norman Powell’s impressive scoring effort, the team’s defense failed against the Bulls to meet the standards set in previous games this season.

Beyond the on-court challenges, the Clippers’ schedule for the week sparked some postgame discussion. Harden shared his thoughts on the scheduling decisions, delivering a pointed message to NBA executives regarding the impact on players.

“You’re adding games two weeks prior, a week prior… That’s the frustrating part. And I don’t really like to complain. There’s a lot of positives and good things that come out of this game that it’s allowed me to do and allowed me to be. But it’s frustrating when you’re playing, you’re trying to get a rhythm, and they add games and switch the whole schedule around,” Harden said.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers looks on during the first half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Intuit Dome on November 09, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Harden adjusts to a grueling schedule

With critical games looming, players must maintain peak performance to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs. The Clippers are among the teams vying for postseason contention, currently sitting at 24-18. If they sustain their momentum, their chances of clinching a playoff berth remain strong.

Harden addressed the challenges posed by the Clippers’ demanding schedule, acknowledging that it’s a new experience for him. “I don’t think that’s ever happened to me… It’s frustrating. For us, there’s no complaining. It is what it is,” Harden stated, emphasizing the team’s resolve to adapt and persevere.

Harden’s thoughts on Celtics showdown

The Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Harden expressed his thoughts on the matchup, delivering a candid message: “I’m not looking toward nobody. We just got whooped at home by the Bulls,” he said, underscoring his focus on immediate improvements.

The Clippers, determined to avoid further setbacks, are channeling their efforts into refining their game. Harden’s comments reflect the team’s awareness of their shortcomings and their commitment to progress. As the regular season nears its conclusion, every squad will be striving to find its best form in pursuit of the championship.

