Shaquille O’Neal, known for his imposing presence on the court and his charisma off it, has achieved a feat that few athletes accomplish: building a financial empire that transcends both sports and the National Basketball Association.

With a net worth estimated in the millions of dollars, the retired player has diversified his investments in sectors such as technology, hospitality and entertainment, establishing himself as a shrewd businessman.

But how did he turn his fame into fortune? This article invites you to discover the smartest moves behind the scenes, taking a journey through the entrepreneurial mind of an icon who continues to break barriers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth?

Shaquille O’Neal’s net worth, one of the most iconic players in the NBA, is estimated to be around $500 million in 2025. His fortune comes from multiple sources, far beyond his basketball career, as Marca reported.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Shaquille O’Neal attends a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup in 2024. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

During his time in the NBA, he earned $286 million solely in salary. However, his financial success was not limited to his performance on the court, as he made smart investments and had sponsorships.

Advertisement

His highest salary during his NBA career was $27.7 million in the 2004-2005 season when he played for the Miami Heat, according to sites like Celebrity Net Worth. Currently, after retiring, he earns around $60 million.

Advertisement

This contract was part of a 5-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Florida team in 2004 after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. It reflected both his status as one of the league’s biggest stars.

Shaquille O’Neal’s career earnings over the years

Orlando Magic

1995-96 | $5.7 million

1994-95 | $4.8 million

1993-94 | $3.9 million

1992-93 | $3 million

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers

2004-05 | $27.7 million

2003-04 | $24.7 million

2002-03 | $23.6 million

2001-02 | $21.4 million

2000-01 | $19.3 million

1999-00 | $17.1 million

1998-99 | $9.1 million

1997-98 | $12.9 million

1996-97 | $10.7 million

Other teams

Boston Celtics (2010-11) | $1.4 million

Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-10) | $20 million

Phoenix Suns (2008-09) | $21 million

Phoenix Suns (2007-08) | $20 million

Miami Heat (2006-07) | $20 million

Miami Heat (2005-06) | $20 million

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal’s investments

After his retirement, he has invested in a wide variety of businesses. Among the most notable are the ownership of more than 150 Five Guys restaurants, 17 Auntie Anne’s locations and numerous car wash businesses and gyms.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal is interviewed during the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event at Cargo Hall on August 28, 2022. (Source: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images for TLA)

Advertisement

He was also one of the first investors in Google during its early years, which turned out to be one of the most profitable decisions of his life, as the company became a tech giant.

He invested in Ring, a smart doorbell that was acquired by Amazon for one billion dollars, providing him with a significant profit. Additionally, he has a stake in Lyft, the ride-sharing platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding other businesses, he has diversified his investments with real estate properties, including projects such as CityPlex12 in Newark, New Jersey, in collaboration with the firm Boraie Development.

On the other hand, he has been a popular face for several brands, signing endorsement deals with giants like Reebok, PepsiCo and Icy Hot. Despite his business career, he has also been involved in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

Former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal poses with Reebok sneakers at the Reebok Classic Breakout at Philadelphia University on July 9, 2014. (Source: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Reebok)

Advertisement

Thanks to his entrepreneurial vision, Shaquille O’Neal has been able to diversify his fortune, building a legacy off the court that has allowed him to continue growing as one of the most successful entrepreneurs to come out of the NBA.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal’s real estate holdings

Shaquille O’Neal has built an extensive real estate portfolio. Over the years, he has acquired and sold various properties across the United States, particularly in states like Florida, Georgia, Texas and Nevada.

In Florida, he owned a luxury mansion in Windermere, which he sold in 2018 for $11 million. This property featured 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, and an indoor basketball court, according to Realtor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Georgia, he has acquired several properties in McDonough, including a 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom house that spans more than 9,100 square feet. Additionally, he owns a 4,600-square-foot residence in Hampton.

In Texas, he owns a 5,200-square-foot home in Carrollton and a 6,400-square-foot property in Sugar Land. In Nevada, he owns a property in Las Vegas, although specific details are not widely known.