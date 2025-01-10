NBA Rumors: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell nearly lost key teammate in potential trade

Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a sensational NBA season, solidifying their place as the league’s top team. Their recent victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, coupled with a commanding win against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, improved their record to an impressive 33-4. While Donovan Mitchell has rightfully taken center stage as the team’s superstar, the Cavs’ success has been a collective effort, showcasing depth and chemistry throughout the roster. However, despite their dominance, Cleveland faces a significant decision ahead of the trade deadline: Caris LeVert appears to be the odd man out in potential trade scenarios.

The Cavaliers have the option to maintain their current roster or make minor adjustments. While their lineup has no glaring weaknesses, financial considerations loom large. The team is currently $1.8 million over the luxury tax threshold, according to HoopsHype, which could push owner Dan Gilbert to make a tough decision. Trading LeVert would provide immediate financial relief, bringing the team below the threshold.

However, such a move carries risks. Cleveland’s roster has been one of the league’s most cohesive, and disrupting that chemistry could jeopardize their championship aspirations.

LeVert’s impact on the Cavs’ rotation

Caris LeVert has been a crucial contributor for the Cavaliers, particularly as a versatile offensive weapon off the bench. Averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, LeVert has provided steady production as part of the second unit.

Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers heads for the net as RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks defends

When Max Strus missed time with an ankle injury, LeVert stepped up seamlessly, keeping the team’s momentum intact. His standout performance against the Raptors—where he started in place of the absent Donovan Mitchell and posted 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists—highlighted his ability to deliver in key moments.

LeVert’s presence offers the Cavaliers stability and a dynamic scoring option, both critical for a team with championship aspirations. His shot-creation and isolation scoring ability make him a legitimate contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award, further underscoring his value.

A risky gamble

Trading away LeVert could disrupt the delicate balance that has propelled the Cavaliers to the NBA’s best record. His ability to anchor the second unit and step into a starting role when needed makes him an integral part of Cleveland’s success. Allowing LeVert to walk in free agency without receiving compensation would leave a significant void in the roster, making the decision to trade him now all the more pressing.

From a business standpoint, a trade could resolve the team’s financial challenges and position them better for the long term. However, from a basketball perspective, it’s a monumental gamble. The Cavaliers’ best chance to justify such a move would be to capture the championship this season, a feat that would validate the decision and ensure this gamble pays off.

