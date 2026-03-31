Lakers’ JJ Redick believes Luka Doncic deserves MVP this NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers have remained in the fight for the top spots in the standings, largely thanks to Luka Doncic, who is playing at arguably one of the best levels of his NBA career, and JJ Redick acknowledged that he could easily be the MVP.

Before the game against the Wizards, Redick spoke at a press conference and first praised Doncic’s physical condition. He began by saying, “probably as good as it’s been since he was a first- or second-year player.”

“If we continue to finish the season the way we’re playing right now, and he continues to play that way, to me, he is the MVP. But sometimes there’s a recency bias, sometimes there’s a bias of a certain stretch of the season,” Redick said. “When we started the season, 15-4, you could have made an argument he was the MVP then. He’s been the MVP for two of the three segments of the season.”

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Luka Doncic’s performance this season

As Redick pointed out, Doncic has played what looks like three different seasons in one year. In the first 25 games of the season, he averaged 33.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Houston Rockets in 2026.

The Slovenian superstar averaged 33.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range over the last 25 games of the season, which are truly impressive numbers.

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However, it is important to consider the parameters of the NBA. Beyond the exceptions of Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook, who averaged triple-doubles in a season, the most common standard for the MVP award has been that it goes to the best player on the best team in the league.

Other aspects to consider

Despite the records, it is also important to note that some players are out of contention due to the number of games played. For example, Cade Cunningham was likely out of the race, and it is reasonable to say that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Jaylen Brown may have had a stronger case for the MVP award than Doncic.