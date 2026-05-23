Austin Reaves admits he wants to play again with LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were not what everyone expected in the NBA playoffs after being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference semifinals, where one of the difficulties was that Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic did not consistently play together, leaving both the fans and Reaves himself with a feeling that something remains unfinished.

Amid the uncertainty over his future with the Lakers, Austin Reaves was spotted at the airport, where a fan asked him questions about him and LeBron James. TMZ Sports acquired the footage and released it on social media, where Austin Reaves’ body language and words suggest he is fully inclined toward extending with the Lakers and wants them to sign the 41-year-old LeBron James as well.

“Yes,” Reaves said when the fan asked him if the Lakers want LeBron James back next year. “That’s the GOAT.” The fan then reminded him how sad it was to see the Lakers’ playoff run without Luka Doncic and asked him if he wants to have another shot with the Lakers’ Big Three next season. “Run it back,” Reaves responded. He was subsequently asked if he feels the Lakers should make roster changes in the offseason, replying, “I don’t get into all that. I’ve got to sign first.”

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Austin Reaves and a decision to make

While LeBron James is already an unrestricted free agent, Austin Reaves has yet to pick up his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. The absolute deadline for him to decide on that player option is June 29. If the Lakers and Reaves do not come to terms on a potential extension before that time, and he does not exercise his player option, then even Reaves would become an unrestricted free agent.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers checks into the game.

All signs are that Reaves will exercise the player option if the negotiations do not yield fruit in time, as he has repeatedly suggested that he wants to retire in the purple and gold uniform.

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Moreover, he would potentially be leaving $62 million on the table if he joins any other team than the Lakers. The Lakers could offer him a five-year, $240 million extension, while any other team can offer a four-year, $178 million contract at the most.

But whether LeBron James will “run it back” with him and the Lakers remains uncertain. The 41-year-old is mulling retirement, but sources suggest LeBron James will play at least one more year in the NBA.