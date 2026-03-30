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Warriors’ Quinten Post sidelined due to injury; Steve Kerr faces growing woes

Steve Kerr’s injury headaches continue as rookie Quentin Post is sidelined following a lower-body injury sustained in the Golden State Warriors' recent clash with the Denver Nuggets.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts.

Steve Kerr’s headaches continue to mount. The Golden State Warriors’ depth took another hit Sunday night as backup center Quinten Post limped to the locker room with an apparent lower right leg injury.

Injuries, however, aren’t the only thing keeping Kerr up at night. Following a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets, the veteran play-caller addressed the team’s persistent inability to maintain momentum after halftime.

We’re playing a really solid half and then we just can’t sustain it. That’s where you really feel the injuries. You need more depth, Kerr told reporters postgame.

The lack of reinforcements is becoming a crisis. Post joins a star-studded injury report that already includes Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, the latter of whom Kerr admitted remains a major question mark for a return.

Mounting woes for Kerr’s rotation

Beyond the blown leads and the medical report, Kerr is managing a dip in production from De’Anthony Melton. The veteran guard went scoreless in Sunday’s contest against Denver, clearly hampered by a lingering physical issue.

See also

Warriors’ Steve Kerr details why Stephen Curry isn’t ready for game action

“He’s banged up. His thumb is really bothering him and I think he’s pressing a bit,” Kerr remarked. “He’s dribbling into traffic… He’s had a great season. The last couple of games have been tough, but we’ll help him get right.”

Adding to the sideline drama, chemistry issues appeared to surface on the court. Kristaps Porzingis was visibly frustrated with Brandin Podziemski after the young guard missed the big man on a clear look in the paint, a sign of the growing tension as the losses pile up.

The final push: Playoff hopes fading?

With only seven games remaining on the schedule, the Warriors are facing a statistical uphill battle. Currently sitting at 36-39, Golden State is fighting to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff hunt, but the math is becoming increasingly unforgiving.

Here is the road ahead for the Warriors to close out the regular season, with no room for losing:

Game #DateOpponentLocationTime (PT)
76April 1San Antonio SpursChase Center6:00 PM
77April 2Cleveland CavaliersChase Center6:00 PM
78April 5Houston RocketsChase Center6:00 PM
79April 7Sacramento KingsChase Center6:00 PM
80April 9Los Angeles LakersChase Center6:00 PM
81April 10Sacramento KingsGolden 1 Center6:00 PM
82April 12LA ClippersIntuit Dome4:30 PM

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Santiago Tovar
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