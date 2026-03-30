Warriors’ Quinten Post sidelined due to injury; Steve Kerr faces growing woes

Steve Kerr’s headaches continue to mount. The Golden State Warriors’ depth took another hit Sunday night as backup center Quinten Post limped to the locker room with an apparent lower right leg injury.

Injuries, however, aren’t the only thing keeping Kerr up at night. Following a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets, the veteran play-caller addressed the team’s persistent inability to maintain momentum after halftime.

“We’re playing a really solid half and then we just can’t sustain it. That’s where you really feel the injuries. You need more depth,” Kerr told reporters postgame.

Advertisement

The lack of reinforcements is becoming a crisis. Post joins a star-studded injury report that already includes Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, the latter of whom Kerr admitted remains a major question mark for a return.

Quinten Post blocks Nikola Jokic, misses the layup at the other end, gets injured, and the turnover chaos ends up with a jumper by Peyton Watson.



Post heads to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/99esga7Pgf — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 30, 2026

Mounting woes for Kerr’s rotation

Beyond the blown leads and the medical report, Kerr is managing a dip in production from De’Anthony Melton. The veteran guard went scoreless in Sunday’s contest against Denver, clearly hampered by a lingering physical issue.

Advertisement

“He’s banged up. His thumb is really bothering him and I think he’s pressing a bit,” Kerr remarked. “He’s dribbling into traffic… He’s had a great season. The last couple of games have been tough, but we’ll help him get right.”

Adding to the sideline drama, chemistry issues appeared to surface on the court. Kristaps Porzingis was visibly frustrated with Brandin Podziemski after the young guard missed the big man on a clear look in the paint, a sign of the growing tension as the losses pile up.

The final push: Playoff hopes fading?

With only seven games remaining on the schedule, the Warriors are facing a statistical uphill battle. Currently sitting at 36-39, Golden State is fighting to stay alive in the Western Conference playoff hunt, but the math is becoming increasingly unforgiving.

Advertisement

Here is the road ahead for the Warriors to close out the regular season, with no room for losing:

Game # Date Opponent Location Time (PT) 76 April 1 San Antonio Spurs Chase Center 6:00 PM 77 April 2 Cleveland Cavaliers Chase Center 6:00 PM 78 April 5 Houston Rockets Chase Center 6:00 PM 79 April 7 Sacramento Kings Chase Center 6:00 PM 80 April 9 Los Angeles Lakers Chase Center 6:00 PM 81 April 10 Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center 6:00 PM 82 April 12 LA Clippers Intuit Dome 4:30 PM