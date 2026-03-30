NBA Rumors: Lakers’ LeBron James reportedly more likely to join the Warriors next season

A rumor that has circulated throughout this season, including during the latest trade deadline, involves a potential move by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors, pairing two of the best players of this era and in league history on the same team. According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, that possibility may not be as far-fetched as it seems.

In one of his most recent columns in The Stein Line, Stein recounted conversations around the league that suggested James leaving the Lakers in free agency and signing with the Warriors is not implausible. “The Warriors are likewise routinely described by rival teams as one of the few credible destinations for LeBron James’ 24th NBA campaign if James and the Lakers indeed part ways after eight seasons together,” Stein wrote. “It has some legs,” one league source said of the link between LeBron and the Warriors.

The Warriors have reportedly inquired about acquiring James via trade with multiple teams over the past couple of years, as reported by Brett Siegel. James is approaching free agency, as the Lakers star is in the final year of his contract.

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Nothing decided by LeBron

While the rumors continue, James has not made any public statement on the matter, which keeps the situation uncertain. He has repeatedly said that he does not yet know what his plans are after this season, whether that involves continuing his career or retiring. Speculation about his future is unlikely to slow down as the season progresses.

LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers.

The 23-year veteran continues to set historic marks, including recently becoming the league’s all-time leader in regular-season games played, surpassing Robert Parish. Earlier this year, James also became the NBA’s leader in most made shot attempts, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

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In addition to those milestones, he continues to produce at a high level. He has appeared in 53 games this NBA season, averaging just over 33 minutes per game, while posting 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals, with shooting splits of 51.2 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from three-point range and 74.3 percent from the free-throw line.

What would LeBron’s role be

If the move were to happen, the main question would be how James would fit alongside Stephen Curry and who would take on the leading role. There may already be a glimpse of that based on what has been seen this season with the Lakers, where James has adjusted his role, sharing responsibilities and supporting the team in key areas.

A similar dynamic could emerge with the Warriors, although there remains skepticism around the league. Many believe the idea is driven more by the appeal of seeing two historic rivals and NBA legends sharing the same team rather than by a scenario that is truly likely to materialize.