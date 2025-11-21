NBA stars who dominated: The most triple-doubles ever in one season

In seasons where pace rose and usage spiked, a handful of NBA stars transformed triple-doubles into near-nightly benchmarks. Their bursts of scoring, playmaking, and control hinted at shifts in how elite talent could bend a game’s structure.

Some stretches became defining runs: months when guards dictated tempo, wings punished mismatches and bigs initiated offenses from the top. These patterns didn’t just elevate individual lines, they signaled evolving roles across the league.

By the time the records settled, those campaigns stood apart for more than raw totals. They captured moments when players expanded what all-around dominance could look like, leaving markers that still shape how peak seasons are judged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most triple-doubles in a season?

In the 2016–17 NBA season, Russell Westbrook redefined all-around excellence. Playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he compiled an astonishing 42 triple-doubles, setting a new single-season league record.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Source: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Advertisement

That year, he didn’t just pile up counting stats, he maintained elite production across points (31.6 ppg), rebounds (10.7) and assists (10.4), averaging a triple-double over the entire season.

Advertisement

His surge not only broke a long-standing record, but it helped fuel him to his first MVP honor… a crowning achievement in a season that few could rival in all-around dominance.

Advertisement

NBA stars who followed Russell Westbrook with records

The Big O’s legacy: Oscar Robertson’s 41 in the early ‘60s

Before Westbrook came along, the gold standard belonged to Oscar Robertson, aka “The Big O”. During the 1961–62 season, playing for the Cincinnati Royals, he notched 41 triple-doubles, a number that stood unchallenged for over half a century

That year, he averaged roughly 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game, making him the first player ever to average a triple-double over an entire season. His record endured for decades, a testament to how rare and difficult it is to sustain that level of versatility for 82 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evolution of triple-double seasons: From then to now

Westbrook’s record-breaking season symbolized a shift in the NBA, but it didn’t appear out of thin air. Over the years, the league’s pace, style and emphasis on guard play have evolved, making triple-doubles more frequent and celebrated than in Robertson’s era.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Still, even in a high-tempo, assist-happy environment, not all players come close. Only a select few — like Nikola Jokic in more recent seasons — have flirted with Westbrook’s output, but none have surpassed his 42. In that way, his 2016–17 campaign remains a singular feat: a blend of physicality, endurance and sheer statistical ambition that re-wrote the record books.