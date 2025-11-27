Lakers’ LeBron James praises JJ Redick’s coaching style because it leads him to succeed

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown significant progress since the arrival of head coach JJ Redick, who has taken on the challenge of leading an NBA roster filled with star talent and strong personalities. Despite being early in his coaching career, Redick has managed the group with confidence and clarity. LeBron James has repeatedly recognized that Redick’s style is not only effective but also worthy of admiration.

On the latest episode of Mind the Game, James discussed why Redick has earned complete respect inside the Lakers locker room and why his straightforward approach feels so familiar to him. When Steve Nash asked what defines Redick’s culture, James emphasized one core element: honesty without shortcuts. For LeBron, that mindset has been essential in shaping the team’s identity.

“You look at JJ’s career as a basketball player all the way from high school, you know, and he’s been a winner his whole life,” James said. “He’s been taught the game the right way, and there’s been no sugarcoating with the coaches who put him in the position he is in today.” The admiration extended beyond Redick’s playing days, reaching into the values he now brings as a coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James also connected Redick’s style to his own experience playing under legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. “I had an opportunity to play for Coach K a couple of times, and Coach K, there’s no sugarcoating,” he said. “He’s going to tell you exactly how he feels if you’re not doing it right, but it’s going to be in a very stern but loving way. It’s not how he says it — it’s about how you accept it.” That approach mirrors what Redick brings to the Lakers daily.

Head coach JJ Redick and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Redick’s direct approach

LeBron made it clear that Redick’s direct communication is a driving force behind the Lakers’ stability this season — and even last season, despite the roster turbulence. With the team now enjoying a more consistent lineup and deeper understanding of Redick’s system, the results have become more visible. The adaptation period has ended, and the group is responding to Redick’s leadership.

Advertisement

see also Mavericks’ Anthony Davis makes a major statement on the trade rumors involving him

“If you take what he says or how he says it personal, then you’re going to lose sight of the messaging. I think with JJ it’s kind of the same way,” James said. “He’s right to the point, no sugarcoating it. Listen, this is how we want to play. And if I’m seeing possessions or things not up to our standard and what the coaching staff is putting out there, I’m going to show you my reaction. It’s not to down you; it’s about you understanding what we’re trying to build long term, and I can respect that.”

Advertisement

Redick won 50 games in his first year at the helm and finished third in the West, setting a competitive tone for the organization. Even though the Lakers were exposed by Minnesota in the first round, the identity Redick established did not fade. Instead, it provided a foundation for the team to build upon heading into the new campaign.

This season, the Lakers have taken another step, sitting at 13–4 and standing second in the West while looking more stable than they have in years. The fit between LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and the rest of the roster has been far smoother than initially anticipated. Much of that success stems from Redick’s vision, structure, and communication. As a result, he is already emerging as one of the early contenders for NBA Coach of the Year.

Advertisement