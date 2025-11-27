Suns’ Devin Booker gets real about what the matchup against the Thunder means in the NBA Cup

The Phoenix Suns started the NBA season better than many expected, even after parting ways with several key names on the roster. One constant remained, and that is Devin Booker, who continues to deliver whenever the team needs him most. The Suns were preparing for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup on Friday, November 28, a game that promised to be an important early-season test.

Booker spoke with azcentral’s Duane Rankin about the challenge the Thunder presented and what the matchup meant for the Suns moving forward. He expressed confidence in his group while acknowledging the high level of play Oklahoma City brought into the tournament.

“It’s going to be a great test for us. They have it rolling. They’re playing some of the best basketball the NBA has ever seen. I’m excited to match up against that. Another Cup game. We’re looking forward to that. We’ll see them Friday,” Booker said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phoenix entered the week with a chance to clinch the West Group A title with a win over the Thunder. Even in defeat, the Suns still had a path to the NBA Cup quarterfinals through the wild-card spot, which would depend on achieving a better point differential than the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies–Los Angeles Clippers matchup. The stakes were clear, and every possession carried weight.

Advertisement

How the Suns entered the matchup

Phoenix continued to exceed early expectations after its offseason overhaul, improving to 12–7 with a 112–100 NBA Cup win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Suns entered the Friday game with a strong +35 point differential in Cup play, a number that trailed only Oklahoma City’s dominant +71 mark in West Group A. The group standings remained tight, but Phoenix stayed well-positioned.

Advertisement

see also Jimmy Butler sends strong message to Warriors teammates after NBA Cup elimination

Booker led the way through the first quarter of the season, averaging 26 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc across 19 appearances. His consistency stabilized a roster still adjusting to significant changes in personnel and coaching. His role continued to be central as the Suns searched for rhythm and continuity.

Advertisement

The Suns’ growth extended beyond individual performances, as the team displayed improved chemistry and resilience in competitive moments. Their ability to close games and maintain composure reflected a group gaining confidence with each outing. The matchup with the Thunder represented a chance to validate that progress on a national stage.

Friday’s game carried both competitive and historical significance, as the Suns aimed to hand the defending champions their second loss of the season. The opportunity to stay alive in the NBA Cup motivated Phoenix, which viewed the tournament as a meaningful chance to secure early-season momentum. A win would have locked in their spot in the quarterfinals, while a loss would have shifted focus to point differential and the results elsewhere.

Advertisement