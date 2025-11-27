Trending topics:
Stephen Curry injury extent revealed: How many Warriors games will Steph miss?

It was revealed how long Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry could be out of action and which NBA games he is expected to miss.

By Emilio Abad

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a complicated moment, sitting at 10-10 and dealing with growing frustration from the stars on their roster. Now they have received the worst possible news: confirmation that Stephen Curry suffered an injury that will sideline him from NBA action for several days.

During Wednesday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, Curry sustained an injury that forced him to leave the game. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors anticipate that Curry will miss around a week — or slightly more — with a quad contusion suffered in that contest. He avoided any major structural damage, and his return will depend on how the quad responds throughout the recovery process.

The games Curry is expected to miss include the Pelicans on November 29, the Thunder on December 2, the 76ers on December 4, and the Cavaliers on December 7 — a date that could mark a potential return, though he will likely be held out as a precaution. After that, Golden State does not play again until December 18 against the Phoenix Suns, giving the star guard additional time to recover fully.

