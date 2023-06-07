The Los Angeles Lakers went to great lengths to get Anthony Davis, and it paid off almost right away with that NBA championship in the bubble. However, they haven’t gotten much out of him ever since.

Davis has alternated dominant performances with major duds, not to mention his proneness to miss games with injuries. He’s failed to take over and be the team’s 1A option thus far.

And now that LeBron James isn’t getting any younger, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin hints at major changes within the organization, which means they may not sign him to a long-term extension.

NBA Rumors: Lakers May Not Sign Anthony Davis To A Long-Term Extension

“You hope Anthony Davis stays healthy and you get the best out of him next year,” McMenamin said on the radio. “But I don’t think they’re going to be in a position to be interested in a long-term extension for him this summer.”

There Are Conflicting Reports

However, ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst feels the opposite way. Per Windhorst, the Lakers will make it a priority to lock in Davis for the future in the summer instead of risking him hitting free agency.

“They do not want him messing with free agency in 2024,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s Get Up. “That’s a primary offseason thing for the Lakers. Get Anthony Davis locked down, past even when LeBron James is signed for.”

Whatever the case, it’s evident that Davis has left some to be desired since arriving in Southern California. Otherwise, this wouldn’t even be a debate anymore at this point.