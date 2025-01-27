The Los Angeles Lakers have found their rhythm, securing three consecutive NBA victories thanks to standout performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Davis has been particularly dominant, averaging over 24 points per game during this stretch and reinforcing his status as the team’s offensive anchor. Adding to the excitement, Anthony Davis recently made unexpected comments about the Lakers’ young head coach.

“…Obviously with no coaching experience and everything like that, he would call me during the interview process. And you know, he’s talking about, ‘Man, this is what I like to do.’ I’m just like, ‘You’ve never coached, like how do you know?’ So, you know, it was just kind of weird at first… when training camp hit and I started seeing it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna be fun… I think it’s impactful for me and my career, especially this season and for our team,” stated Anthony Davis to Shams Charania of ESPN.

JJ Redick, at 40 years old, shares the same age as LeBron James, making him one of the youngest head coaches in the NBA. Anthony Davis admitted to having initial doubts about Redick’s inexperience in coaching. Davis revealed that they had a one-on-one meeting where Redick outlined his vision for the team, but it was not until training camp that Davis became convinced he would enjoy playing under his leadership.

Since taking over as head coach in June 2024, JJ Redick has undeniably transformed the Los Angeles Lakers. Redick’s influence is clear in the chemistry between LeBron and Davis, which was on full display during their recent game against the Golden State Warriors. Davis delivered a dominant 36-point performance, while LeBron contributed 25 points and an impressive 12 assists.

What challenges does JJ Redick face with the Lakers to become clear NBA championship contenders?

While JJ Redick’s work has been fantastic, the Lakers still need to consolidate many aspects if they want to be seen as contenders. One of the most important aspects to improve is consistency, as the Lakers have had performance bumps just when they have been able to show their good level as it is right now. However, this could cost them dearly in the playoffs, as a dip in performance could mean elimination.

In addition, the Lakers continue to rely heavily on the scoring ability of Anthony Davis and a possible absence due to injury and other reasons could see the Lkers string together a losing streak. To avoid this, Redick needs more players like Austin Reaves to continue his good form and can further improve his scoring performance.