The Los Angeles Lakers are regaining momentum after a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors. Powered by standout performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the team, led by head coach JJ Redick, seems to be finding its rhythm. Adding to the positive developments, the Lakers welcomed back Jarred Vanderbilt, a critical piece of their roster, from injury.

In his return, Vanderbilt made an immediate impact in just 12 minutes on the court. Despite limited playing time, he showcased his readiness for the challenges ahead in the NBA regular season. His return was a boost for the team, with teammates expressing their relief and excitement to have him back, especially in a demanding matchup against the Warriors.

James, known for his candid assessments, praised Vanderbilt’s seamless return to action. “He looked like he didn’t miss a beat. He’s flying around,” LeBron said, emphasizing Vanderbilt’s importance to the team. With his defensive prowess and versatility, the Lakers have regained a vital contributor for their upcoming contests.

LeBron also highlighted how Vanderbilt’s contributions often go beyond the stat sheet. “What he does doesn’t even show in the box score… three steals, the playmaking, the assists, offensive rebounds, tip-ins. We missed him,” LeBron remarked. Vanderbilt’s intangibles on the court underline his value as a game-changer for the Lakers as they navigate the challenges of the season ahead.

Vanderbilt reflects on his return to the Lakers

The Lakers undoubtedly felt the absence of Vanderbilt. While his impact wasn’t defined by flashy statistics—he recorded just two points—his contributions went beyond the box score. With four rebounds and two assists, Vanderbilt demonstrated that he wasn’t just easing back into the game but was already making himself indispensable to J.J. Redick’s game plan.

“It’s been a long journey, a tough journey. It’s almost been a full calendar year since I’ve been able to play again,” Vanderbilt told the media after the game. His words carried a sense of determination, as he emphasized his readiness to contribute toward the team’s ultimate goal: making the playoffs.

“It’s a big step in the right direction, and I’m excited. It’s been a hell of a journey,” Vanderbilt added. His return has given Lakers fans hope for a revitalized mindset, with the forward’s presence poised to play a crucial role in the team’s pursuit of another NBA championship.

Redick praises Vanderbilt’s impact

Alongside LeBron, Lakers head coach highlighted Vanderbilt’s influence on the team. “Vando was awesome. He did all the things we need him to do,” Redick remarked. “I have a strong sense that he’s been sandbagging over the last three weeks, just in terms of his intensity level.”

Redick also acknowledged the transformation Vanderbilt displayed during the game compared to practices. “We haven’t seen that in the gym. Tonight, he looked like the Vando we know,” Redick noted, praising his performance against the Warriors.