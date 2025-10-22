Lakers HC JJ Redick delivers definitive statement on LeBron James’ absence

The Los Angeles Lakers faced a challenging start to their regular season with a loss on Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach JJ Redick addressed the media following the game, providing insights on the team’s performance in the absence of LeBron James.

“It’s hard to forget about LeBron. The reality is when you’re focused on the group that you have, you’ve got to make that group work,” Redick stated regarding LeBron, who is currently sidelined with a sciatica injury, leaving his return timeline uncertain for this month or the next.

Redick further emphasized LeBron’s significance to the team, explaining how his absence was felt on the court. “I’ll be honest with you, I did have one moment in that first half when we had a few possessions we couldn’t score against their zone. It’d be great to have LeBron just to throw it to in the high post,“ Redick remarked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given this scenario, it appears that even with Luka Doncic performing at a high level and the new additions acclimating to Redick’s game plan, the Lakers‘ true potential remains hindered without LeBron on the court.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Redick’s insights into the Lakers’ performance

Despite a valiant effort to stage a comeback, the Los Angeles Lakers faltered after the third quarter, a recurring issue that has plagued the team since last season, as noted by Redick.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ JJ Redick pushes back against comparisons between Cooper Flagg and former NBA All-Stars

“The trend I see is that we continue to struggle in the third quarter,” Redick shared with the media, expressing concerns about the Lakers’ performance. As this issue persists, the fan base is becoming increasingly anxious about the team’s prospects this season.

Advertisement

Redick discusses the Lakers’ Opening Night defeat

The head coach was questioned about whether the team experienced difficulties against the Warriors and if the opponents contributed to the Lakers’ loss on Opening Night.

“The fault wasn’t with Golden State; it was entirely on us,” Redick admitted to the media, accepting responsibility for the franchise’s defeat. The Warriors, led by a formidable trio in Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, executed effectively in the first matchup of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement