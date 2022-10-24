The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rough start of the 2022-23 NBA Season. So the easy target to blame has been Russell Westbrook, so these two NBA Champions have something to say about this situation.

The start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season couldn't be worst for the Los Angeles Lakers. Two straight losses with championship-contender teams such as the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers, and a last-minute loss to the Portland Trail Blazers went over the Lakers' fans heads easily. So, the player to blame is Russell Westbrook, due to his poor performances in those games.

As well as his bold statements after those performances. That's why the rumors about him being traded away as soon as possible spread out again like they did throughout the offseason. Even so, LeBron James had a huge response to a question about his teammate performance.

However, in the middle of the heated debates about who's to blame about these Lakers' disastrous performances, two former NBA Champions came out to speak truth about Russell Westbrook's situation. In fact, one of them shared locker room with him, and the other one knows how hard is to deal with a bad season after a breakout.

Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Garnett drop hard truth about Russell Westbrook's situation

Kendrick Perkins was very harsh talking about Russell Westbrook performance as well as his attitude inside the Los Angeles Lakers' locker room. His former teammate didn't leave anything aside to drop a truth bomb at the First Take show after a 0-3 record with the Lakers in the start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

“Russ’ behavior is coming cancerous to the team, and we heard Darvin Ham talk about it. You know why Darvin Ham said about people in they feelings? Because when Russell Westbrook was on the bench, he was moping. He was complaining. He was chirping. He was saying little things under his breath. Now all of the sudden, what do you do now? You know what you do? You send him home. You send him home, said the one-time NBA Champion.

On the other hand, former Boston Celtics champion Kevin Garnett supported the one-time MVP award winner. "Westbrook looks like he's checked all the way out. I think Charles Barkley said it best, I love Russell (Westbrook), when he runs out and yells. He does this thing right before the game, that's love, that's passion, that's basketball. “I’m going to pray for him, man. Russ, man, hold your head, man. I know how this s— can be, man. It’s a long year. Whatever you gotta do, man, find your love, and find your passions.”