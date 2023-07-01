LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had an amazing playoff run, but fell short in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic.

That’s why they seem to be just one or two pieces away from being a favorite in the NBA. Important moves have to be made after other teams stacked up. For example, the Suns got Bradley Beal and the Warriors added Chris Paul to a core group with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Now, after the official start of free agency, the Lakers showed that they’re all-in and sent a message to the NBA. The historic franchise is back trying to win a championship with LeBron James leading the way.

Los Angeles Lakers’ make big moves in free agency for LeBron James

LeBron James is 38-years old and no one knows for sure what will happen with him after his shocking statement during the playoffs about a possible retirement. “We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

The first massive move for the Lakers in free agency was to sign Gabe Vincent who was stellar last season with the Miami Heat. Los Angeles gave him a three year, $33 million contract.

Then, during the rest of the night, general manager Rob Pelinka acquired other names such as Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes. Furthermore, Rui Hachimura will remain with the team thanks to a three-year, $51 million contract.

One of the next moves which is expected with the Lakers is the final decision about Austin Reaves. Following tremendous performances during the playoffs, a new deal for the 25-year old is a priority.