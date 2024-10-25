NBA News: Charles Barkley delivers harsh criticism to 76ers and Joel Embiid over injury management

Former NBA player Charles Barkley lashes out at the Philadelphia 76ers and their star Joel Embiid for their approach to managing injuries ahead of the new season.

Charles Barkley, an analyst and former NBA player, has leveled harsh criticism at the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid for how they’re managing the star player’s workload at the start of the season.

The 76ers sparked controversy by announcing they would limit Joel Embiid‘s playing time during the regular season to preserve him for the playoffs. This decision has been strongly questioned by many, including Barkley.

On the show Inside the NBA, Barkley expressed his frustration with the situation, noting that Embiid, who recently signed a three-year, $193 million contract, should be willing to play more minutes. “I want to get this number right because this is crazy. And bless the kid, number one… He just signed for three years, $193 million – three years, $193 million – to play basketball. We’re not steel workers, we’re not nurses, like people who have real jobs and have to work 40, 50 hours a week. We’re playing basketball, at the most four days a week,” Barkley said. “Most of the time, it’s three days a week. He has the best backup in the league in Drummond.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, Charles Barkley criticized the 76ers’ decision to publicly announce their plan to limit Embiid’s minutes. “To come out and say it in advance was stupidity by the Sixers. Period.”

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots a lay up past Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The 76ers’ uncertainties

Embiid’s absence from the season opener due to injury has raised further concerns. Additionally, the recent injury to Paul George, another key player on the team, has cast doubts on the 76ers’ ability to compete for the championship.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about Joel Embiid's absence vs Bucks

Despite having a talented roster, the 76ers appear fragile due to injuries to their star players. If Embiid and George can’t stay healthy, the team could struggle to achieve its goals.

Advertisement

The future of the 76ers will largely depend on the health of their star players. If they manage to stay on the court, they have the potential to be a dominant team in the NBA.