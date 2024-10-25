Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Charles Barkley delivers harsh criticism to 76ers and Joel Embiid over injury management

Former NBA player Charles Barkley lashes out at the Philadelphia 76ers and their star Joel Embiid for their approach to managing injuries ahead of the new season.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after his team's 118-115 loss against the New York Knicks in game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after his team's 118-115 loss against the New York Knicks in game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Alexander Rosquez

Charles Barkley, an analyst and former NBA player, has leveled harsh criticism at the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid for how they’re managing the star player’s workload at the start of the season.

The 76ers sparked controversy by announcing they would limit Joel Embiid‘s playing time during the regular season to preserve him for the playoffs. This decision has been strongly questioned by many, including Barkley.

On the show Inside the NBA, Barkley expressed his frustration with the situation, noting that Embiid, who recently signed a three-year, $193 million contract, should be willing to play more minutes. I want to get this number right because this is crazy. And bless the kid, number one… He just signed for three years, $193 million – three years, $193 million – to play basketball. We’re not steel workers, we’re not nurses, like people who have real jobs and have to work 40, 50 hours a week. We’re playing basketball, at the most four days a week,” Barkley said. “Most of the time, it’s three days a week. He has the best backup in the league in Drummond.”

Advertisement

In addition, Charles Barkley criticized the 76ers’ decision to publicly announce their plan to limit Embiid’s minutes. “To come out and say it in advance was stupidity by the Sixers. Period.”

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots a lay up past Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks shoots a lay up past Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The 76ers’ uncertainties

Embiid’s absence from the season opener due to injury has raised further concerns. Additionally, the recent injury to Paul George, another key player on the team, has cast doubts on the 76ers’ ability to compete for the championship.

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about Joel Embiid&#039;s absence vs Bucks

see also

NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey makes something clear about Joel Embiid's absence vs Bucks

Despite having a talented roster, the 76ers appear fragile due to injuries to their star players. If Embiid and George can’t stay healthy, the team could struggle to achieve its goals.

Advertisement

The future of the 76ers will largely depend on the health of their star players. If they manage to stay on the court, they have the potential to be a dominant team in the NBA.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors
NFL

NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay makes final admission about Cooper Kupp trade rumors

MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers
MLB

MLB News: Tom Brady shares his thoughts on who wins the 2024 World Series between Yankees and Dodgers

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback
NFL

NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career as starting quarterback

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs
NBA

NBA News: Klay Thompson begins his journey in Dallas Mavericks breaking a record against Spurs

Better Collective Logo