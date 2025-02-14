Lakers star LeBron James shares honest take on his storied rivalry with Stephen Curry

Few rivalries in NBA history have reached the level of intensity and significance as the one between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The basketball world has watched their journeys intertwine, from competing in four consecutive NBA Finals to sharing the court during the 2024 Paris Olympics and now teaming up in the All-Star Game. Recently, LeBron opened up about his storied rivalry with Curry, offering an honest reflection on how their relationship has transformed.

Their head-to-head record is as close as their competitive nature, with Curry holding a narrow 29-26 edge over LeBron in their 55 matchups. The pinnacle of their battles came during the 2015-2018 stretch, when their teams clashed in four straight NBA Finals, with Curry’s Warriors taking three of those series over James’ Cavaliers.

However, LeBron acknowledged that their mutual respect wasn’t always as evident as it is today. Early in their rivalry, there was no room for camaraderie as both players were laser-focused on securing the NBA‘s ultimate prize—the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“I mean, s—, when you’re in a dogfight and there’s one guy that’s trying to stop you from reaching your goals, you’re going to dislike that person,” James shared in an interview with ESPN. “He disliked me, I disliked him because we were both fighting for what the f— we wanted, and that’s the Larry O’Brien Trophy”.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles with the ball defended by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Appreciating the moments over time

As the two icons near the twilight of their illustrious careers, their perspectives have shifted. LeBron admitted that time has brought a newfound appreciation for the rivalry and the history they’ve created together.

“As we get longer in our careers, then you appreciate what that person was able to do for you,” James continued. “Because that person motivated you throughout that whole thing”.

“You sit back like, ‘OK, how many more times do we have to go against each other? To have moments?’ When you look back at it, OK, yes, we always went at each other. We still do now,” he continued. “But you appreciate the moments even more because you know you don’t have many moments left”.

Curry’s perspective on their rivalry

Stephen Curry also reflected on the fierce competition between the two, admitting that their dynamic was both petty and highly competitive at its peak. Despite that, Curry emphasized that respect was always present—even when emotions ran high on the court.

“All you think about is just winning,” Curry explained. “So, yeah, it was petty. It was competitive. Trash talking. All the above. [But] there’s always respect. I didn’t like the player. The person’s always great. You just hate when he has a jersey on wearing No. 23”.

The experience together on Team USA

One of the most memorable chapters of their shared legacy came at the 2024 Paris Olympics. For Curry, it was his first—and likely last—Olympic gold medal, while LeBron added his fourth to his storied career. Curry noted that beyond the thrill of victory, the experience allowed them to connect on a deeper level.

“He had experienced it plenty of times before, but it was a little sense of relief, and it was also like this is exactly what we signed up for,” Curry said. “And the experience, it overdelivered—not just winning the gold, but getting to know each other better. I’ve seen him celebrate championships, he’s seen me celebrate championships. That was kind of cool to do it together”.