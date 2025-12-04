Why is Stephen Curry not playing tonight, Dec. 4, for Warriors vs 76ers in Philadelphia?

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, but fans in Philly will not get the chance to see star guard Stephen Curry take the floor. The Warriors still rely heavily on Curry’s offensive production, making his absence a major storyline heading into this matchup.

Curry has missed the past two games due to a right quadriceps injury, and that absence will extend for at least three more contests. That means he is officially ruled out for tonight’s game against the 76ers.

The Warriors confirmed that Curry will not travel with the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, which includes stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Chicago. His recovery timeline remains uncertain, and the Warriors intend to be cautious with their franchise player.

If everything goes according to plan, the earliest Curry could return would be December 12 when the Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even then, that would be a hopeful—not guaranteed—return date. His absence is a significant setback for Golden State at a critical point in the season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors deal with another key absence

In addition to Curry’s injury, Jimmy Butler has also been managing soreness in his right knee, which limited his minutes during the Warriors’ 124-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Butler has been officially ruled out for tonight’s contest as well, leaving Golden State even more shorthanded.

The Warriors enter this three-game road stretch with an 11-11 record, sitting eighth in the NBA Western Conference. They have excelled at home with a 7-3 mark at Chase Center but have struggled on the road, holding a 4-8 record. Playing three consecutive away games without their two most influential shooters is far from ideal.

There were encouraging signs even in defeat against Oklahoma City. Golden State’s role players nearly pulled off a comeback before a critical late-game substitution — Steve Kerr replacing Brandin Podziemski with Pat Spencer — disrupted the momentum. Podziemski then returned only to miss a clutch shot and commit a costly turnover. Still, the Warriors were boosted by a strong debut performance from Seth Curry, offering some optimism as they navigate this stretch without Stephen Curry.