Los Angeles Lakers will host New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 67th regular-season game. Interestingly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 41 direct duels to this day, while the New Orleans Pelicans have celebrated a triumph in 25 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 27, 2022, and it ended in a 116-108 win for the Pelicans at home in New Orleans. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once (LWLLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the New Orleans Pelicans have a record of three triumphs and two defeats in their last five matches (LWLWW).

The Pelicans currently sit in ninth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.434. While the Lakers are placed right below them, in 10th place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.413. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 13, 2002, and it ended in a 98-82 win for the then-Hornets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, to be played on Friday, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup. However, judging by the Pelicans' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.