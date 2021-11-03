Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder face each other today at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Los Angeles Lakers will meet Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 258th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 149 direct duels to this day, while Oklahoma City Thunder have celebrated a triumph in 108 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on October 27, 2021, and it ended in a 123-115 win for the Thunder away at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a disappointing start to the new NBA season. In the last fixtures, they have one victory and four losses (LLWLL). Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder have finally hit their best form, as they have won four times in their first five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining one game (WWWLW).

The Lakers are currently sitting in third place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. While the Thunder are placed 11 positions below them, in 14th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.143.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 21, 1967, and it ended in a 132-137 win for the then Seattle-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, to be played on Thursday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel