Los Angeles Lakers will welcome Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles today, March 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. LeBron James and the Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets in their last game and will try to return to victory against a Wizards' side which also lost in their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 197th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 120 direct duels to this day, while the Washington Wizards have celebrated a triumph in 76 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 28, 2021, and it ended in a 116-107 win for the Wizards at home in Washington D.C. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once, losing four times (LLWLL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Washington Wizards have won only twice in their last five matches (LWLWL).

The Lakers currently sit in ninth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.431. While the Wizards are placed in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.453. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 4, 1961, and it ended in a 125-112 win for the Lakers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, to be played on Friday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on NBA TV in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards: Predictions And Odds

Judging by the Lakers' position on their table, we can expect them to win at home. According to BetMGM, the Los Angeles Lakers have odds of 1.53, while the Washinton Wizards have 2.55. The total is at 230.5.

