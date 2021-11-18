Even though Scottie Pippen has tried to stain Michael Jordan's reputation, a video proves that his takes on number 23 aren't exactly accurate.

Ever since 'The Last Dance' aired, Scottie Pippen has shown his true colors. He's gone to great lengths to try and discredit Michael Jordan, firing delusional takes left and right and taking shots at his teammate nonstop.

Pippen rapidly went from a respected and beloved figure to an infamous character around basketball fans. His desire for attention and attempts to uplift himself by taking Jordan down have been blatantly rejected by the community.

To make things even worse for him, a recently-found clip of Jordan lauding him and praising him as a teammate pretty much contradicts everything he's said about the Chicago Bulls legend.

Video Of Jordan Lauding Pippen Proves Scottie Has Lost His Mind

"Scottie Pippen is... we a tandem," Jordan said after being named Finals MVP in 1997. "It's hard to split us up. He means a lot to me when I go out and play on the basketball court. He relieves a lot of the pressure that I have to deal with, I try to do the same for him. It's hard to take this MVP by myself, he's gotta take half of it. I take the trophy, he may get the car."

Obviously, that wasn't the only time that Jordan praised Pippen and thanked him for his contributions. He took plenty of time of his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech to address how he would've never reached those heights if it wasn't for no. 33:

“Whenever they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen," Jordan said. "He helped me so much in the way I approached the game, in the way I played the game. Everybody says, well, I won all these championships, but I didn’t win without Scottie Pippen, and that’s why I consider him my best teammate of all time.”

“I would never be able to find a tandem, another support system, another partner in the game of basketball like Scottie Pippen," he concluded.

Pippen is going down badly right now. He didn't need to do this to sell his book, people would've bought it and read it anyway. This is just disrespectful, delusional, and flat-out sad for those who grew up watching that historically great tandem dominate the league.