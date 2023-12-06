LeBron James and Lakers got massive help from referees to eliminate Suns at NBA In Season Tournament

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The 106-103 victory was surrounded by a lot of controversy due to an incredible decision by the referees in the fourth quarter.

With only 11.2 seconds left on the clock, the Lakers held a two-point lead over the Suns (105-103). At that moment, Phoenix applied significant pressure on Austin Reaves, causing him to lose the ball.

The Suns were about to regain possession when the referees unexpectedly stopped the game. What was the reason? LeBron James realized that Reaves would lose the ball and called for a timeout.

The major issue is that Austin Reaves had already lost control of the ball, so the referees should not have granted the timeout to the Lakers. In the end, Anthony Davis added a free throw to make the score 106-103 and the final three-point attempt by Kevin Durant didn’t even touch the rim.

NBA In Season Tournament: No error by refs in game between Lakers and Suns

The most incredible aspect of the situation is that, despite clear footage showing that the Lakers did not have possession, the NBA justified the decision by stating the referees did not make a significant error in the game. This was the answer by Crew Chief, Josh Tiven.

“During live play the official felt that LA still had possession of the ball when LeBron James requested the timeout. Through postgame video review in slow motion replay, we did see that Austin Reaves had his left hand on the ball while it’s pinned against his left leg, which does constitute control.”

Devin Booker had enough of NBA referees

Devin Booker didn’t hide his frustration with the referees and called for the Suns to receive fair treatment, especially in an elimination game like Tuesday’s against the Lakers. “When they put so much anticipation into the game, we’re not asking for favoritism, just a fair chance.”

Head coach Frank Vogel couldn’t believe what happened in Los Angeles. “I mean, it’s a loose ball. The ball is out. They called a timeout on a loose ball. You can’t call a timeout on a loose ball. “You can’t do it. The whistle blows, I don’t know why. Everything in the league is reviewable. I don’t know why that can’t be reviewable.”

Will the Lakers win the NBA in season tournament?

Right now, they’re favorites to reach the game for the title. Next Thursday, the Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The winner of that game will play in the final against the winner of the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.